Stolen vehicle from break-and-enter torched at Okanagan school lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen from Vernon home, early Friday morning

An investigation is underway into a vehicle fire at a Vernon school parking lot early Friday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP members were called to a residence located in the 6900 block of Marshall Road, in Okanagan Landing, just before 3 a.m., where a homeowner was awoken by the sound of his garage door opening and his car being stolen.

“The homeowners advised officers that someone had entered their home while they were sleeping and stole a basket that contained an iPad, two iPhones, and a purse and wallet containing credit cards, identification, and vehicle keys,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The suspect then accessed the garage and stole a grey Dodge Journey.”

Shortly after the break-and-enter occurred, officers located the stolen Dodge Journey departing from a convenience store. Officers attempted to conduct a road stop, however the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was later located at Okanagan Landing School fully engulfed in flames.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services attended and extinguished the blaze.

“We had a single engine and five firefighters on-scene putting out the fire,” said VFRS Chief David Lind. “They were there for a little more than an hour.”

RELATED: Vernon vehicle fires thought to be arson

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.

“There were no identifying features left, no plates,” said Lind, adding the fire was hard to extinguish due to the “popping and bangs” commonly associated with vehicle fires, as tires, hydraulic shocks and gas tanks go up in flames.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This story has been updated to include information from the RCMP.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel
Next story
U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner committee looking for volunteers

Free Christmas dinner brought to you by you

School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

The school was demolished in summer of 2016

The proportional representation debate continues as the deadline nears

Sean Graham creator of the Dual Member Proportional system says it would be better for Revelstoke

New CSRD directors sworn in

David Brooks-Hill and Gary Sulz will be representing Area B and Revelstoke

Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

The event is Nov. 24 at the community centre

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Stolen vehicle from break-and-enter torched at Okanagan school lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen from Vernon home, early Friday morning

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

$177,000 raised for BC Cancer Foundation in B.C. Interior

Luncheon supports patient and family emergency services for Southern Interior B.C. residents

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

Expert to speak on extinction of species and humanity’s peril in Kelowna

UBCO will host Conservation ecologist Corey Bradshaw Nov. 20

Most Read