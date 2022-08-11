(Photo by: Jaimie Grafstrom)

UPDATE: Storm cuts power to thousands in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Vernon following a thunderstorm that rolled through the Okanagan Valley.

Areas of the Shuswap and the north east end of Kelowna remain in the dark.

Power is out to several areas in the north east region of Kelowna.

More than 160 FortisBC customers are without power in the Magic Estates. UBCO and Hall Road neighbourhoods as well several areas of Rutland are also in the dark.

FortisBC is reporting equipment damage due to strong winds.

The Okanagan Valley is under a severe thunderstorm warning for Thursday night into Friday morning.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms,” the federal department wrote.

If heavy rainfall occurs in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added.

In the North Okanagan power is out to nearly 5,000 BC Hydro customers in the Vernon area and another 1,760 in Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

In the Shuswap, BC Hydro customers in Anglemont, Magna Bay and Sorrento are also in the dark.

FortisBC and BC Hydro crews are responding to the effected areas, however, there is no reported time of restoration.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
