Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Numerous lightning strikes hit the North Okanagan and Shuswap as a storm rolled through on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Tyson Post enjoys the thunderous spectacle in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Tammy-Lynn Post)
Lightning strikes down in the Gleneden area around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Derek Bourget)
Lightning strikes the Gleneden area around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Derek Bourget)
Lightning streaks across the sky above the Salmon Arm Wharf on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Heather Jones)
A bolt of lightning cracks down in South Canoe around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Jenn Hobbs)
A purple hazy sky illuminated by a bolt of lightning in Canoe on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Nancy Peterson)
A bolt of lightning snakes its way across the skies of Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Tammy-Lynn Post)
Tyson Post enjoys the thunderous spectacle in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Tammy-Lynn Post)
Lightning strikes above Mt. Ida in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Tammy-Lynn Post)
Lightning strikes down on Mt. Ida in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Tammy-Lynn Post)

A storm that originated on B.C.’s coast, tore its way through many Interior communities and sent more than 10,000 bolts of lightning streaking to the ground.

The summer storm barrelled across the region during the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 3, with many photos of the lightning strikes taken between 7 and 9 p.m.

Read more: Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

Read more: VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the initial lightning strikes in the Southern Interior started when the system moved off the Coast Mountains.

“Basically the case was an upper low moving through from the Coast all the way into the Interior then off into Alberta,” Sekhon said. “Basically it shot off thunderstorms along its path, especially off of the terrain.”

Kamloops experienced wind gusts of up to 70 km/h and there were approximately 1,200 lightning strikes between Kamloops and Salmon Arm. One strike is suspected to be the cause of at least one spot fire near Enderby. Sekhon said there were reports of about 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous and about six millimetres in Kamloops.

Sekhon suspects these types of high-energy storms will be less frequent as the year goes on.

“During the summer we will see these systems move through and there’s lots of heat and energy and instability but as we get into September things will settle down a bit.”

Read more: More than 2,000 residences without power in Salmon Arm area after storm

Read more: Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Despite the ferocity displayed across the skies, summer weather is still on the horizon for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Salmon Arm is expected to reach a high of 26 C, on Thursday 29 C with Friday into the 30 C range. The sunny weather maintains itself through the early part of the weekend but into Saturday night clouds are expected to roll in again.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Just Posted

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Winery has finally opened its doors after nearly five years of construction

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Most Read