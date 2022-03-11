Storm stave off elimination in game five, Grizzlies head to Kamloops tonight

It took double-overtime to settle the difference between the two fierce rivals on Mar. 10

Andy Siegel

Special the the Review

The Grizzlies returned to the Forum for a rare Thursday night game against Kamloops where a rowdy crowd welcomed them hoping to celebrate closing out their second-round playoff series.

The Grizzlies faithful could be heard chanting “Oh what a night” all night long.

The first period had an incredible pace. It was extremely fast skating and hard-hitting completely dominated by the home squad, but they couldn’t get that crucial first goal on their visiting opponents.

The Storm were skating for their lives with the season on the line in an elimination contest.

The hard-fought back and forth battle between both teams continued through the middle of the second period but still no scoring. At this point, it looked like the first goal could be the game-winner.

There were several hard checks through the match but both teams kept it clean with so much on the line for this game.

Late in the game with less than four minutes left in regulation, Brandon Gallo got free in the slot fed with a terrific pass in front of the net. Instead of shooting it right away, he made a terrific deke left to right but the puck bounced over his stick so he was not able to get off a clean shot keeping it scoreless at 0-0 through three periods of play.

Goaltenders Colton Phillips-Watts and Brandon Weare were both outstanding in net holding their opponents scoreless through regulation play.

Then, in the second period of overtime, at 1:52 Kamloops Holdin Getzlaf made a great pass to Jacob Hufty who sped in on a semi-breakaway with a Grizzly player right on his tail.

With a quick flick on the wrist, he snapped a shot over Weare’s glove into the upper right corner of the net silencing the crowd taking the wind out of their sails.

Game six is tonight back in Kamloops where the Grizzlies have another opportunity to close out the series on the road.

