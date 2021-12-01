Storm system continues to move through Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for continued rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Environment Canada says rain will continue on the Trans Canada Highway today, Dec. 1.

A frontal system continues and 30-70 millimetres of rain is expected throughout the day.

“Freezing levels will be near 2,000 metres today,” the weather alert said. “Elevated freezing levels combined with heavy rain may result in potential runoff due to snowmelt and increased risk of localized flooding.”

Yesterday the weather statement called for snow.

There are more than two dozen weather warnings across the province as the storms continue to roll through.

READ MORE: More than two dozen weather warnings in effect across rain-sodden British Columbia

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is doing everything it can to make sure people and communities have the resources and supports they need.

Environment Canada says the rain should mostly ease on Thursday and Friday, though a smaller system is expected to affect the south coast late on Friday.

READ MORE: Contractors pulled after Old Growth Revylution blocks Akolkolex Forest Service Road

*With files from the Canadian Press

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather