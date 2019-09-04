Stranded Alberta gold miner rescued in Similkameen

Search and rescue was called out Tuesday near Coalmont

The gold miner was found near the Blakeburn area

An Albertan gold miner became stranded near Coalmont off an old logging road, Tuesday morning.

The 56-year-old man called a friend in Alberta to let them know his truck had broken down at his gold claim and he would have to walk out of the area.

RCMP along with search and rescue was activated to assist the man about 10:30 a.m.

Paul Fyfe with Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) said they found the man about 10 km from his truck just east of the Blakeburn area.

The man was taken back to his truck where GSAR helped him to restart the vehicle.

RCMP explained the man was well prepared with equipment, food and water and was also in good health when he was found.

However, Fyfe added the ordeal took till about 7 p.m. until GSAR was back at their command station.

