The gold miner was found near the Blakeburn area

Stranded Alberta gold miner rescued in Similkameen

Search and rescue was called out Tuesday near Coalmont

An Albertan gold miner became stranded near Coalmont off an old logging road, Tuesday morning.

The 56-year-old man called a friend in Alberta to let them know his truck had broken down at his gold claim and he would have to walk out of the area.

RCMP along with search and rescue was activated to assist the man about 10:30 a.m.

Paul Fyfe with Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) said they found the man about 10 km from his truck just east of the Blakeburn area.

The man was taken back to his truck where GSAR helped him to restart the vehicle.

RCMP explained the man was well prepared with equipment, food and water and was also in good health when he was found.

However, Fyfe added the ordeal took till about 7 p.m. until GSAR was back at their command station.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon
Next story
B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

Just Posted

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Winery has finally opened its doors after nearly five years of construction

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Most Read