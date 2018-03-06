Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

Another view of circular designs on Shuswap Lake taken by Shuswap resident Grace Edwards. She is wondering if anyone might know what made the designs. (Photo contributed)

They are not crop circles, since they have appeared on Shuswap Lake, rather than in a farm field.

But just what are these circular formations on Shuswap Lake?

Grace Edwards spotted the designs on Sunday, March 4 between between Herald Park and Wittner Road in Tappen and stopped to take photos.

When she checked the next day, the designs had been covered with snow and were no longer visible.

While there was some speculation the circles may have been made by snowmobiles, there was no other obvious indicators of motorized track on the ice. This left Edwards unsure of just what made the circular designs and she is wondering if anyone might know.

“Or maybe they have landed?” Edwards teased.

If you have an explanation, contact the Observer at newsroom@saobserver.net.

