(The Canadian Press)

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Home sales are expected to dip by 23 per cent this year before rising 12 per cent next year, according to the fourth quarter forecast from the B.C. Real Estate Association.

The association said Thursday measures such as the mortgage stress test, as well as a recent Bank of Canada interest rate hike, will continue to slow the market well into 2019.

“However, continuing strong performance in the economy combined with favourable demographics is expected to push home sales above their 10-year average in 2019,” said the association’s chief economist, Cameron Muir.

Low unemployment, meanwhile, has kept demand for B.C.’s real estate high.

READ MORE: Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

It’s a trend the association expects to grow, with help from recent large investments like LNG Canada’s agreement to build an export terminal in Kitimat, as the labour force expands.

As millennials continue to move up in the job market, the organization expects they’ll keep buying condos, while retirees cash in their equity and move to retirement homes.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Date set for Sagmoen bail decision
Next story
Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

Just Posted

Revelstoke Elementary School students fire chief for a day

Three elementary school students, who designed winning “Look, Listen, Learn” posters were… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust grants available for recreation opportunities

Whether biking to work, hiking peaks or walking pets, Columbia Basin residents… Continue reading

UPDATE: Date set for Sagmoen bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

National Senior Safety Week: Common scams and critical thinking

Technology offers many benefits and advantages, but sadly some users have nefarious… Continue reading

Williamson Lake without new caretaker after Revelstoke’s inaugural council meeting

Council defeated city staff’s recommendation to enter into a contract with Cedar & Spruce Consulting

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

https://www.abbynews.com/trending-now/video-b-c-woman-gets-up-close-view-of-royal-wedding/

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

The shelter, put on by Abbotsford’s 5 and 2 Ministries, became the first 50-plus shelter last year

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Most Read