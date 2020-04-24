A map showing the Trout Creek Watershed, the proposed site of New Brenda and Peachland Lake. (Contributed)

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Proposed exploratory work near the former Brenda Mines site was met with hard-nosed opposition from Peachland council.

But the firm stance shown by councillors may be in futility.

Vancouver company, Flow Metals Corporation, is hoping to find what kind of minerals may still be present in the area that has not been active for the past three decades.

The proposed work would mainly involve cut lines and induced polarization surveys, a geophysical imaging technique involving wires strung across rods driven into the ground.

“It’s not very destructive, there’s a little bit of tree removing and possibly clearing,” said director of operations Shawn Grundy in his presentation to council. “But there is also some mechanical trenching proposed as well and that is a bit more destructive.”

The trenching, Grundy said, would be 480 metres long.

Work is proposed between both the Peachland and Summerland watersheds.

“We’re very hesitant to support any sort of industry within our watershed,” said Grundy.

Grundy said the district would like to see an updated comprehensive watershed assessment prepared by industry, and the stance will remain firm until that is done.

While staff recommended council’s non-support on the item, Mayor Cindy Fortin thought that didn’t send the message quite well enough.

“Maybe we could put that council ‘strongly’ opposes the mining exploration,” she said.

And the motion was subsequently passed by council to ‘strongly oppose’ the mining exploration.

“It may seem like a futile gesture, but it’s something we need to do,” said one councillor. “I think us sending a consistent message is a prudent and responsible thing to do for our taxpayers.”

Should Flow Metal’s operations continue regardless of council’s recommendation, the district will request certain conditions be followed, including the protection of source water, new roads to be completed and fully restored following the project’s completion, a remediation plan, and that a 50 per cent increase be instituted around all lakes and streams.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she’s heard rumblings of possible protests if the mining company is granted provincial approval, the only approval they require to move forward.

READ MORE: Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP celebrate former officer’s 100th birthday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC Okanagan medical students volunteer to support front-line workers
Next story
Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community

Just Posted

Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

The $5 million project was awarded to the contractor April 17

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

The Grizzlies were tied in round two of the playoffs when the pandemic hit

Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke

Jasper and Tinkerbell were sent to a wildlife sanctuary after their mother died near Revelstoke

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

Most Read