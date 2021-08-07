The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 2,635 hectares in size as of Aug. 7. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)

The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 2,635 hectares in size as of Aug. 7. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)

Structure protection well underway for Shuswap communities near Crazy Creek wildfire

The fire has grown by almost 200 hectares since Aug. 5

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire has seen moderate behaviour on its south end, and minimal growth.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire was burning out of control across 2,635 hectares as of Aug. 7 at 1:29 p.m.

The evacuation order for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay remains in effect.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said heavy equipment has established a fire guard around Pete Martin Bay. Additionally, a hand-cut fuel-free guard is planned to be completed today (Aug. 7).

Structure protection units are currently set up on buildings where required in Pete Martin Bay, and work continues in the community of Queest to complete structure protection.

BCWS said crews will also be establishing a hose-lay around Pete Martin Bay and Queest over the next couple of days.

When conditions allow, a small planned burn may soon occur to reinforce guards and limit the spread of the wildfire towards Pete Martin Bay and Queest, added BCWS.

If conditions become less smoky, aerial operations may resume. If they do, the CSRD asks the public to stay away from wildfire sites on the ground or in the water.

Read more: Structure protection teams sent to communities near Crazy Creek wildfire in Shuswap

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees can park RVs at these 3 Vernon schools
Next story
Evacuation alert for Kamloops neighbourhoods rescinded due to White Rock Lake fire

Just Posted

Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)
Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Creek flows are so low that fish are dying in the shallow water. (Okanagan Nation Alliance)
Low flows, high temperatures killing fish in Okanagan creeks

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Iva Geddes-McNab and Carlene Hotomoni are walking to Kamloops in honour of the 215 children whose graves were found at the residential school near Kamloops. Hotomoni started in Regina while Geddes-McNab started near Medicine Hat. (Photo via Facebook)
‘We are on a mission’: Indigenous women walking to Kamloops in honour of residential school victims