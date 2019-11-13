A student gathering is planned outside Education Minister Rob Fleming’s office on Nov. 13, 2019 to ask the province to step in and end an ongoing strike. (Google Maps)

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

A group of students are set to gather outside the education minister’s constituency office in Victoria on Wednesday to demand an end to a weeks-long strike in the Saanich School District.

READ ALSO: SD63 says grade 12 students ‘will not lose their graduation year’ due to strike

“We intend to ask Minister [Rob] Fleming to direct the parties to remain at the table and resolve the strike as soon as possible,” says an email from student Grace Warren.

“If that cannot be done, we will be asking Minister Fleming to introduce return-to-work legislation and allow for classes to resume while an arbitrator works with the parties to reach a resolution.”

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula families to rally in support of striking support staff

More than 7,000 students within the district have been home from school since the job action started on Oct. 28.

The main sticking point for unionized support staff is low wages, with the union asking for them to be brought in line with those in surrounding school districts.

READ ALSO: Pay disparity at heart of Saanich schools strike has 45-year-old roots


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor
Next story
Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

Just Posted

Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

High four degrees

Mike Field Quintet playing in Revelstoke this Friday

The band is known for their bright and energetic music

Going by electric car: Revelstoke adventurer does 100 summits without fossil fuels

Documentary Electric Greg showing in Revelstoke Nov. 30

Revelstoke City Council considering giving themselves a raise

The proposal right now is an increase to $25,000 for councillors and $70,000 for the mayor

Revelstoke celebrates Remembrance Day

The Revelstoke Legion hosted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 11. Hundreds… Continue reading

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Most Read