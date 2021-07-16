(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Suspected campfire spreads in Lumby
Next story
Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer

Just Posted

Protestors marched to stop old-growth logging in the Revelstoke area on July 1. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Ktunaxa Nation Council committed to stewardship in the Argonaut Valley

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres

A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Fire southwest of Revelstoke holds size

Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)
Okanagan fires unattended as crews have ‘bigger fish to fry’