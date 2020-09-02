Fall in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

Summer fun in the Okanagan isn’t over just yet, despite the commencement of fall, according to meteorologists.

Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada said Sept. 1. is regarded as the first day of fall meteorologically.

“Most countries have converted to (thinking of Sept. 1. as the first day of fall) because it makes more sense based on the weather,” said Lunquist.

The Sept. 22 date is widely regarded as the first day of fall due to when the equinox takes place which is more of an astronomical event than meteorological, stated Lunquist.

For August, Kelowna was about a half-degree above average at 21.1 C, compared to the monthly average of 20.7 C.

“It was a little warmer and dryer than usual in Kelowna in August because early summer started off really wet,” said Lundquist.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

For the summer period from June through August, British Columbia recorded the second most lightning occurrences on record, which goes back about 20 years.

In September, Lundquist is forecasting a major ridge of high-pressure build up on the West Coast that is going to affect the Interior as well. He expects some sunny weather over the next week with Sept. 2 being a rainy day with a bit of a cold front.

Up to ten days from today, (Sept. 2.), Lundquist said Okanagan residents can expect temperatures in the high 20s, touching 30 C, with cooler temperatures at night.

“This is gorgeous weather for us,” said Lundquist.

“It can be really pleasant having summer weather pushing through into the fall.”

Lundquist also said it is highly likely that fall as a whole will likely have above-average temperatures.

READ MORE: Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan
Next story
Passengers rescued from Okanagan Lake after boat takes on water

Just Posted

LUNA RE-IMAGINED coming Sept. 25-27

The original festival was postponed but a COVID-safe alternative has been planned

From ‘we’re ready’ to ‘full of anxiety and fear’: Revelstoke parents react to kids returning to school

Classes resume Sept. 10

Revelstoke teacher running to raise money for PADS

PADS trains assistance dogs like RSS’ Brushy

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

Revelstoke eats: Local chef celebrates 40 years of cooking

Linda Bruder works four days a week at Moberly Manor

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

West Kelowna Walmart strike postponed

Nain Martinez says he and his colleagues will work with the company towards a solution

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Most Read