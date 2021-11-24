Summer wildfires spark need for FireSmart work in Vernon

Further steps to FireSmart the city will spark smoke in the area next week.
Fuel management near Kokanee Road and Sunset Properties will see tree thinning and burning starting Monday, Nov. 29.
“Wildland fuel management is a critical practice to help protect people, homes, infrastructure and the environment,” fire chief David Lind said. “After many years of human influence and fire suppression activity, the growth and establishment of wildland fuels across North America – not just the North Okanagan – has drastically changed. Across the country, many forests have become overgrown and are in an unhealthy state.
“This past summer, we experienced the direct impact of this forest overgrowth, paired with sustained drought conditions and intense fire activity. This summer was a critical example of why we must stay consistent with our FireSmart efforts.”
