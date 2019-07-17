Summerdine celebrates Okanagan women in the culinary arts

The British Columbia Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International is hosting Summerdine 2019 across a number of quickly selling-out venues on Aug. 14, 2019. (Les Dames)

Summerdine 2019 will be celebrating women in the culinary arts at a number of venues in the Okanagan this August, and tickets are selling fast.

The BC Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International is hosting dinner parties on August 14 in support of the advancement of women in the food and beverage industries through scholarship and outreach programs.

Events will be held at Home Block at Cedar Creek, Old Vines at Quail’s Gate Estate Winery and Penticton’s Red Fox Club. Events at RauDZ Regional Table and Time Winery have already been sold out.

“Summerdine is a celebration, but it’s also a tangible way for women new to the culinary arts to network with local leaders in the food and beverage industry,” Victoria’s Silk Road and Tea Company’s founder Daniela Cubelic said. “Sharing stories, opening opportunities, encouraging young women to pursue their culinary passion is what it’s all about.”

Scholarships are offered to British Columbian women through funds raised in the event. Last year, Summerdine generated more than $18,000 to support the Les Dames Scholarship Program.

“While strides have been taken to narrow the gender gap in the food and beverage industry in recent years, there is still much to be done,” Sea Cider founder Kristen Needham said.

“Summerdine is an event that recognizes the organizations and individuals who support, encourage and provide opportunities to women in the industry,” she said.

The BC Chapter is one of only 38 across the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada.

