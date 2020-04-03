The Summerland Action Festival has included a large ball tournament as well as other events. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

Organizers of the Summerland Action Festival have cancelled their event for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Pat Bell, chair of the festival committee, said the event will not go ahead this year, but organizers are now looking at continuing again next year.

“We’re going to come back as strong as we possibly can in 2021,” he said.

READ ALSO: Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

READ ALSO: Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Since 1982, the annual festival has been held on the first weekend of June. In recent years, it has drawn an estimated 15,000 people over the three days it runs. Bell said it is the longest continually running summer festival in the Okanagan Valley.

The festival has featured a parade, live entertainment, activities for all ages and sporting events including a ball tournament and the Giant’s Head Run.

Bell said the restrictions in place this year, including bans on gatherings of more than 50 people and a physical distancing requirement of two metres between people, would make the festival impossible to organize.

While the decision to cancel was difficult, Bell said it was also a socially responsible choice for the festival organizers.

It is not known how long the restrictions will be in place, nor how they will be adjusted in the future.

“I’m hoping the lockdown on everything is going to be relaxed a little,” Bell said, “but I don’t think it’s likely to occur.”

While some event organizers are hoping to reschedule their events to the fall, Bell said the Summerland Action Festival is not able to shift its date.

“There really isn’t another window,” he said. “It just doesn’t work at any other time of the year.”

Many bands and entertainers will not be available for fall dates.

In addition, festival organizers did not want to bring out a smaller version of the festival.

“We don’t want to do a half-party,” Bell said. “We want to do a good job.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFestival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Hundreds have participated in the Giant’s Head Run during the Summerland Action Festival. This year, the festival has been cancelled. (Summerland Review file photo)

Previous story
B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19
Next story
Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

How Revelstoke handled the Spanish flu

The illness forced schools, churches and theatres to close

Updated: Semi crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The road is now open to single alternating traffic

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

B.C. lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Virus in the confined space of Okanagan Correctional Centre may be difficult to contain

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Columbia Basin Trust announces $11.7 million in COVID-19 support funding

The funding will help businesses, First Nations, food banks, social service agencies and child care operators.

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Domestic violence on the rise in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP see increase in domestic dispute call volumes

Most Read