Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8

COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place as facility opens

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre will open its doors to the public on Sept. 8. COVID-19 protocols will be in place when the facility reopens. (Black Press file photo)

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The reopening is part of Summerland’s reopening plans for recreation spaces. Municipal staff have developed a phased approach to monitor activities and ensure the safety of the patrons and staff.

Phase 1 will include reduced hours of operation, reduced activities, reduced number of participants, dedicated time slots for participation, scheduled 15 minutes buffer between time slots, online pre-registration required for fitness room and pool use (no drop-ins) and a mid-day shut-down for enhanced cleaning protocols.

Phase 1 opportunities include access to the fitness room, lane swimming, aquafit and public swimming sessions. Patrons may pre-register now at www.summerland.ca/recreation or by phoning during office hours, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall recreation programs are also now open for registration. Visit the website to view the online recreation guide and for details on all facility guidelines and program opportunities.

