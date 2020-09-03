Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The reopening is part of Summerland’s reopening plans for recreation spaces. Municipal staff have developed a phased approach to monitor activities and ensure the safety of the patrons and staff.
Phase 1 will include reduced hours of operation, reduced activities, reduced number of participants, dedicated time slots for participation, scheduled 15 minutes buffer between time slots, online pre-registration required for fitness room and pool use (no drop-ins) and a mid-day shut-down for enhanced cleaning protocols.
Phase 1 opportunities include access to the fitness room, lane swimming, aquafit and public swimming sessions. Patrons may pre-register now at www.summerland.ca/recreation or by phoning during office hours, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fall recreation programs are also now open for registration. Visit the website to view the online recreation guide and for details on all facility guidelines and program opportunities.
