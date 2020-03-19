Summerland Blossom Pageant future uncertain

Mayor Toni Boot, at left, leads Summerland’s Blossom Queen Sage Bedome and princesses Verity Taylor and Katrina Kirschmann in the oath of office during a municipal council meeting in May, 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not known if the pageant will run this year. (Summerland Review file photo)

Organizers with Summerland’s 2020 Blossom Pageant do not yet know whether the pageant will proceed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We may end up having to postpone but we haven’t made a final decision yet as we don’t know how long the ban of crowds of 50 people or more will be in effect,” said Karen Hooper, chair of the Summerland royalty program. “Right now it is just wait and see.”

The pageant has been scheduled for the weekend of May 1 to 3 in Summerland, and it has traditionally resulted in a full house at Centre Stage Theatre.

However, this year, as a result of the pandemic, gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.

This year’s pageant marks the 75th anniversary of the pageant program in Summerland.

“Things have changed in the past 75 years and our program is changing too,” Hooper earlier.

It is also the first year a male student has been enrolled in the program. Sage Stewart, a Grade 11 student at Summerland Secondary School, is the only male in the program. The other candidates are Marie Bowyer, Desma Dunsdon, Sophia Ferlizza, Alysha Hanley, Abbie Mistal, Hillary Robertson, Daphne Susheski and Sylvia Taylor.

The program is depicted as a development program for the participants.

