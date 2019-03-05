Summerland building destroyed by fire

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire off Victoria Road South in Summerland on Monday afternoon.
The call came around 3:30 p.m. Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene. A total of 14 firefighters responded.
Rob Robinson of the Summerland Fire Department said that while the building was badly burned, firefighters were able to get a cat out of a side window during the fire.
The road was crews as crews were at the scene until around 9 p.m. on Monday evening. A crew of three firefighters remained at the scene overnight.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
