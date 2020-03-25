Summerland charity cancels in-person support

NeighbourLink volunteers now calling on clients during COVID-19 pandemic

A Summerland community organization has changed the ways it provides support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NeighbourLink Summerland, a faith-based organization which provides support to individuals in need, has suspended all in-person services until further notice.

“At the very heart of NeighbourLink are volunteers that give so much of themselves to bring comfort and peace of mind to others,” a statement from the organization reads.

READ ALSO: Summerland program provides medical details for first responders

READ ALSO: NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

However, out of concern for the safety and health of its volunteers and clients, the organization has chosen to suspend its in-person services.

“Even though these volunteers are compassionate and resourceful their demographics place them at great risk if infected,” the statement reads.

Instead, NeighbourLink volunteers are now calling in to their clients as a way of offering hope, said Mirjana Komljenovic, community coordinator with NeighbourLink.

“At least somebody’s looking out for them,” she said.

She added that many of the clients are in good spirits and are quite resilient.

The organization is also working on ways to provide other services to its clients during the pandemic.

Komljenovic urges others in the community to call neighbours who are alone at this time.

“Pick up the phone and talk to someone,” she said. “It’s a chance to reach out in this time of need. We need to inspire each other.”

