Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

Members conduct patrols and assist with speed watch checks

A group of Summerlanders are working with police to watch the streets.

Alan Forsdick, president of Summerland Community Policing, said the group has 15 members at present, but could use another five or six.

Each member is out twice a month, during the day, for four hours at a time, on a variety of patrols.

In the past, patrols were conducted in the late evenings, but Forsdick says evenings are getting quieter in Summerland.

Forsdick said the community members can give an added presence, above what the police are able to provide.

“The police can only do so much,” he said.

In addition to their patrols, members also conduct speed watches and license plate checks to find stolen vehicles.

They will also look into vehicles to see if valuables are visible inside. If they see cell phones, wallets, cameras or other goods, they will leave a note on the windshield, advising the vehicle owner to keep these items locked and out of sight.

“It’s best not to leave anything visible and not to have the windows open,” he said.

Members of Summerland Community Policing also meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the RCMP office. The next meeting is on Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in joining the policing group are asked to call Forsdick at 250-494-9489.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
