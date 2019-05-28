Summerland council considers land use at proposed solar site

Questions raised about whether solar panels are best use for Cartwright Mountain site

A resolution on a solar energy project for Summerland turned into a discussion on land use during the municipal council meeting on Monday evening.

The proposed Solar+Storage project was designed to allow Summerland Power to produce some of its own electricity.

The plan calls for 3,200 solar panels and storage batteries, giving Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power.

While a site on Cartwright Mountain had earlier been selected for this project, on Monday evening, council members raised questions about whether solar panels would be the best use for this site.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s solar power array on schedule

READ ALSO: Site selected for Summerland solar project

Coun. Doug Holmes asked why land close to Summerland’s water treatment plant had not been included in the recommendation. He said the Cartwright Mountain location could contribute to sprawl in the community.

“If we’re really committed to asset development, this is not the way we should go about it,” he said.

Coun. Erin Carlson said the the future potential of the Cartwright Mountain site should be considered.

Mayor Toni Boot said the Cartwright Mountain site was recommended as the preferred location for the solar project because of technical considerations.

Coun. Richard Barkwill said it is important to consider the land Summerland would give up by placing solar panels on the Cartwright Mountain property.

He said housing is an issue in the community and land for housing is expensive.

However, Corine Gain, director of development services, said the topography on the mountain is very limiting for residential development.

A resolution to gather information on alternate locations for the Solar+Storage project was passed unanimously.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen was not present at the Monday council meeting.

Previous story
The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Just Posted

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

Revelstokian sets up mini tent city to raise awareness of housing issues

Residents were encouraged to share their stories and their ideas for solutions

New public art coming to Revelstoke

Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art will be installed in front of City Hall

High UV index in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Nixdorf Classic Car Museum has donated $14,000 to the camp since 2006

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

Most Read