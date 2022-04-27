Summerland council endorses eco-village plan

Summerland council has endorsed the Eco-Village Concept Plan.

The project is proposed for municipally-owned property at 13500 Prairie Valley Rd. and is proposed as a vibrant and livable community in the area.

The concept plan was prepared by Modus Planning and Design, in consultation with adjacent land owners, recreational trail group stakeholders and technical assessments on environmentally-sensitive habitat, geotechnical constraints and cultural values. The project also includes consultation and engagement with the Penticton Indian Band.

The plan is for a 19-hectare natural park, to be managed by the municipality and maintaining the existing Cartwright Mountain Trail system for hiking, equestrian use and mountain biking.

READ ALSO: Summerland council seeks input on eco-village concept plan

READ ALSO: Summerland council to examine eco-village development

This park would be similar to Giant’s Head Mountain Park.

The land represents 71 per cent of Summerland’s total land area holdings in the subject location and preserves the highest environmentally sensitive areas of the subject property through re-designation of these areas from institutional to parkland zoning.

The plan also will have a separate public utility lot for the proposed solar and battery storage project which is proposed for the brownfield land previously used for a municipal maintenance yard.

Once completed, the development will have up to 146 residential dwelling units, including a mix of housing styles and diversity, including medium density townhouses, small cottage-style single family homes and potential for higher density apartments in select locations.

The building will have low-impact, energy-efficient design that encourages use of passive solar principles.

“I am very excited to see the Eco-Village Concept Plan get formally endorsed by council as a guiding document for the district’s property on Prairie Valley Road,” said Summerland m Toni Boot. “The vision of the plan is forward-thinking and sets an example for the development community of the standards for an environmentally-friendly, hillside development that may be replicated locally, regionally, and nationally. The project will complement the district’s solar and battery storage project in the vicinity, and help the district address its housing supply needs by bringing new units to the market.”

Steve Lornie, on behalf of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said “the chamber supports the district in all its efforts to increase the supply of badly needed housing. We wish the district full success in bringing the eco-village on stream and creating a showcase development for Summerland.”

Neighbourhood parks and an integrated trailhead covering a total of 3.3 hectares are also a part of the development plan, as is a community hub near the heart of the eco-village site.

“As representatives of the Test of Humanity trail users, we are pleased to support the proposed eco- village project” said Nic Seaton, on behalf of Test of Humanity Trail user group. “We feel the protected area will ensure continued trail access for hikers and bikers. The incorporation of an anticipated designated parking area will alleviate congestion on Morrow Avenue and create more opportunities for trail users. We are also excited about the potential for building a bike park in the future to help promote cycling for young riders.”

A copy of the plan can be viewed on the municipality’s website at summerland.ca/planning-building/planning-development/current-projects/eco-village-concept-plan.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentparksSummerland