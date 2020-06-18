Summerland council members receive more than $165,000 in remuneration and expenses

The cost of democracy in Summerland topped $165,000 in 2019.
According to figures released in the municipality’s Statement of Financial Information for the year, Summerland’s elected officials were paid a total of $132,598.18 over the year.
Mayor Toni Boot’s pay was $35,845.72. Councillors Richard Barwill, Erin Carlson, Doug Holmes, Doug Paton, Erin Trainer and Martin Van Alphen each received $16,125.41.
Expenses claimed by the council members totalled $32,540.09, but the expenses varied widely among council members.
Boot had the highest expenses, at $8,743.25. Of the councillors, Holmes claimed $7,930.81 in expenses, while Trainer had the lowest expenses, at $50.
The present pay scale for mayor and council has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2019. In September, 2018. council approved the pay increases.
Earlier, Summerland’s mayor received $28,843 a year while the six councillors each received $12,757.
That was the first council pay increase since 2009.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.