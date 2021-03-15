A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

An application to construct a four-storey, 17-unit multi-family building at the La Vista development in Summerland has been rejected by council.

A public hearing was held March 8 on the Official Community Plan and zoning amendments for a development proposal for 9800 Turner Street. The proposal was to represent the final phase of the La Vista development, which began in the early 1990s.

Summerland’s community plan encourages infill development within the Urban Growth Area and the 2017 Affordable Summerland Framework encourages housing diversity, including multi-family developments.

READ ALSO: Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

READ ALSO: Developments add to Summerland’s housing supply

Richard Strafehl, the developer of the project, said the housing would be designed to be senior oriented, for those who are downsizing.

“People are looking for places where they can age in place,” he said

However, Steve Rowe, who lives in the La Vista development, believes the development would change character of their neighbourhood. He said residents have signed a petition and sent letters to Summerland council.

“An open demographic apartment block would not be compatible with our retirement lifestyle,” he said, adding that the development would result in a shift of demographics at La Vista.

Members of Summerland’s municipal council had mixed reactions to the proposal.

“It meets a lot of the criteria that I look for as a councillor,” said Coun. Van Alphen

Coun. Richard Barkwill said he wants the development to conform to the existing concept at La Vista.

“They’ve bought into one project and now it’s going to be something different,” he said.

Coun. Erin Trainer would like to see some changes considered in order to fit the development into the rest of the neighbourhood. “There is some room for compromise here,” she said.

Mayor Toni Boot also suggested the development should conform to the area. “This is an already established neighbourhood. The form and character needs to fit,” she said.

The application was defeated with Barkwill, Coun. Doug Holmes, Coun. Doug Patan, Trainer and Boot opposed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots
Next story
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Just Posted

Theresa Hamilton plays tic tac toe on a window with a senior in Mt. Cartier Court as the pandemic limited in-person visitors into senior care homes. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: On life, death and dying

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

Gina Klevorick helped deliver baby Harper Work this January, whose two parents were her coworkers Tim and Kiah Work. Klevorick said it was one of the best moments of her 33 years in nursing. “Everybody had nothing but love for the parents. We were all just cheering them on.” (Submitted)
Inspiring women: Revelstoke’s head nurse would be lost without her team

Gina Klevorick has worked at Queen Victoria Hospital for 25 years

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

File photo.
Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

File photo
Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matter fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery in partnership with Sleeman Breweries Ltd. has announced an $11.2-million expansion to the facility. (Google Maps)
Okanagan Springs Brewery drafts $11.2M expansion plan

Plan, announced in partnership with Sleeman, to satisfy growing demand for cans

Most Read