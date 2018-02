The vote this evening is to approve third reading of the Banks Crescent seniors housing proposal

Summerland municipal council will vote this evening on a proposed seniors development complex.

The proposal is for a 424-unit development on Banks Crescent.

On Monday, during a six-hour public hearing, council heard from more than 80 people, many of them opposed to the controversial development.

The meeting will be held in the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, 8820 Jubilee Rd., beginning at 6:30 p.m.