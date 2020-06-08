Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt won more than $1 million in the May 1 Lotto Max draw. (Contributed)

Summerland couple wins Lotto Max

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw

After playing the same seven Lotto Max numbers for years, a Summerland couple matched six numbers and the bonus to win more than $1 million

On May 1, Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt matched the numbers to win $1,052,328.10.

“I started playing Lotto Max seven years ago,” Bitte said. “I picked seven random numbers and have stuck with them since.”

Bitte says now that he and his wife have won big with their seven numbers, he’s choosing a new set of seven numbers for Lotto Max draws going forward.

Bitte and Schmidt were at home when they decided to check the numbers on the night of the Lotto Max draw. Schmidt was just about to leave the house to go for a hike when she heard commotion from her husband.

“He started yelling and I was thinking to myself what is happening,” she said. “I thought he was lying to me.”

The pair claimed their prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process.

With plenty of outdoor activities to do in Summerland, Bitte and Schmidt say some of their winnings might go towards a couple of luxury purchases of an electric mountain bike and a new kayak.

So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $42 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com. Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at www.bclc.com.

news@summerlandreview.com
