Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

A quick response by Kelsey Enns of Summerland Power helped to control a house fire at a property on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland on June 24. (Contributed)

On June 24, lightning caused a structure fire on Garnet Valley Road and multiple power outages in Summerland.

That day, Kelsey Enns, one of the District’s Power Line Technicians, was responding to a power outage in Garnet Valley caused by a lightning strike. When he arrived, the homeowners were leaving to Kelowna.

After speaking to them they left the property and Kelsey walked around the house planning to climb a power pole to restore power when he discovered the house was on fire.

The gas line was in flames and had ignited the side of the home.

Concerned for anyone who may be in the home he banged on the door and woke a sleeping resident.

Enns quickly extinguished the visible flames on the outside of the home, turned off the gas supply and notified the Summerland Fire Department.

The fire department quickly responded and further extinguished the fire which had made its way into the exterior wall.

Peter Thiessen, owner of the property and a new resident of Summerland’s Garnet Valley stated,

“Having worked with the RCMP for 30 years and with a son in the sire Service, the immediate response from the time I called to when Kelsey called me back and arrived at my home was outstanding and exceptional,” said Peter Thiessen, owner of the property and a new resident of Summerland.

“His assessment of the situation was immediate. If it wasn’t for him and the professionalism of all the emergency responders, this could have ended in disaster for our family.”

Jeremy Storvold, manager of Summerland’s electrical utility, said Enns responded quickly.

“Kelsey’s quick response made us all very proud and he was very enthusiastic about that opportunity to save the day. We were all smiles here. Big thank you to Kelsey for his good work,” he said.

Summerland mayor Toni Boot also thanked Enns for his efforts.

“Your ability to assess the situation and act quickly under pressure has resulted in a pretty grateful and extremely lucky customer,” she said.

