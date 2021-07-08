Summerland Fall Fair planned for Sept. 25

Farm fresh food is on display at the Summerland Fall Fair. While the fair did not run last year, organizers are planning a one-day event in Memorial Park in late September. (Summerland Review file photo)

Now that events are permitted once again, organizers of the Summerland Fall Fair are working to hold their annual agricultural celebration in late September.

The fair will be held on Sept. 25. It will be a scaled-back event said Sarah Senecal, vice-president of the fall fair committee.

“We want to put on an event, even if it’s a smaller-scale event,” she said.

In 2020, the fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The fair will be different from previous years, where members of the community submitted fruits, vegetables, preserves, handicrafts, photography and more for judging. Senecal said this year’s event will have a focus on celebrating local agriculture.

The event will be held in Memorial Park and will feature a farmers’ tailgate event with displays from local farmers and orchardists, a church-run community garden and nonprofit groups involved in agriculture.

The zucchini races will continue this year. In these races, wheels are attached to zucchini and the resulting contraptions are raced along a downhill track.

Senecal said the committee has a short timeline to organize the event, with a little more than two months until the date of the fair. In addition, many of the committee volunteers are also farmers and fruit growers who are in their busiest time of the year.

Anyone interested in assisting in the fair is asked to email summerlandfallfair@gmail.com.

