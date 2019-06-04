HEALTH CARE VOLUNTEERS The volunteers at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary have committed to raising between $750,000 and $800,000 over the next four years for a new X-ray machine at the Summerland Health Centre. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raises funds for X-ray equipment

The existing X-ray machine is 20 years old and is five years past its expected lifespan

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has taken on its next fundraising project and over the next four years or less, the organization plans to raise between $750,000 and $800,000 for a new X-ray machine.

The auxiliary, which operates the thrift store on Victoria Road North, has agreed to take on the funding project for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

READ ALSO: Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

READ ALSO: Cloth bags now available at Summerland thrift store

The machine will replace an aging X-ray machine and renovate the existing X-ray room at the Summerland Health Centre.

The existing X-ray machine is 20 years old and is five years past its expected lifespan.

According to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, around 4,000 X-rays are done each year at the Summerland Health Centre.

While the purchase of the X-ray equipment is on Interior Health’s capital list, it is not yet at the top priority.

The fundraising initiative has started and is expected to be completed within four years or less, said Vivian Beattie, chair of the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary.

