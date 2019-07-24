Summerland issues $5M worth of building permits in June

Five single family homes, one commercial project account for majority of value

Construction activity is continuing in Summerland as 25 building permits, with a value of $4,960,000 were issued in June.

Five of the permits were for single family homes. These five permits had a value of $3,004,000.

READ ALSO: Large developments affect Summerland building permit statistics

READ ALSO: Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

One commercial addition or alteration, worth $1.1 million was also issued.

The number and value of permits issued in June is the highest that month for the past five years.

So far this year, 123 building permits, worth $26,008,300, have been issued.

By comparison, 109 permits worth $14,480,600 were issued in the first six months of last year.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.