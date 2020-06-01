Penticton Search and Rescue had a busy year in 2019, clocking over 7,500 hours of volunteer time. (File photo)

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

An injured all-terrain vehicle operator was airlifted from an area west of Summerland following an accident around noon on Monday, June 1.

The incident occurred just west of Summerland when a 51-year-old Summerland man was involved in a vehicle rollover. The man received significant injuries as a result.

Randy Brown, manager of Penticton Search and Rescue, said when volunteers determined the extent of his injuries, a helicopter was used to airlift the man from the area.

The man was then transferred to a B.C. Ambulance helicopter and taken to Kelowna.

