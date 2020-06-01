Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

Penticton Search and Rescue had a busy year in 2019, clocking over 7,500 hours of volunteer time. (File photo)

An injured all-terrain vehicle operator was airlifted from an area west of Summerland following an accident around noon on Monday, June 1.

The incident occurred just west of Summerland when a 51-year-old Summerland man was involved in a vehicle rollover. The man received significant injuries as a result.

READ ALSO: Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

Randy Brown, manager of Penticton Search and Rescue, said when volunteers determined the extent of his injuries, a helicopter was used to airlift the man from the area.

The man was then transferred to a B.C. Ambulance helicopter and taken to Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue