Summerland not considering allowing alcohol in public spaces

While Penticton’s city council has approved a pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces, a similar project is not on the agenda for Summerland’s council at present.
Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said there has been no directive from municipal council to consider a similar concept for Summerland.
Mayor Toni Boot said the issue in not part of the Summerland council agenda for the June 8 meeting, although a member of council could bring forward a notice of motion about allowing drinking in designated public spaces.
In addition to the Penticton decision, the City of North Vancouver has recently passed a bylaw to allow drinking alcohol in public places. The concept is also being considered in other British Columbia communities.
