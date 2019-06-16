Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

While the province has elevated the Okanagan Valley to a Level Two drought rating, Summerland has not yet increased its watering restrictions.

Devon van der Meulen, manager of utilities for the municipality, said Summerland has a drought management plan in place, in order to cope with dry years.

READ ALSO: Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

READ ALSO: Okanagan water suppliers face drought reality

This past year, along with 2015 and 2016, is among the lowest snowpack levels observed in British Columbia over the past 40 years.

At present, the reservoirs are full and are still spilling, but Thirsk Lake is expected to stop shortly,

When the reservoirs stop spilling, the water remaining is all the community has for the rest of the season.

Normally, the reservoirs stop spilling some time in July, but van der Meulen said there have been some years when the spilling stopped earlier.

“We’ve been in storage on the 14th of June one year, and there have been several years we have gone into storage in June,” he said.

The forecast is for a hot, dry summer and as a result, municipal staff will monitor the water levels throughout the summer.

“We’re generally in pretty good shape, even in our driest years,” van der Meulen said, “but it could change fairly soon so we’ll continue to monitor it fairly closely.”

At present, Summerland is under Stage 1 watering restrictions. The restrictions allow residential irrigation three days a week.

The municipality has four other levels of watering restrictions, with the most severe put in place during emergency conditions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online
Next story
Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

Just Posted

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Making an impact-collectively

Last week, I participated in the Collective Impact session hosted by the… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for June 12

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Most Read