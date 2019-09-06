SOLAR ENERGY Summerlands $6-million solar array project is almost ready to go to the public to talk about location. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Community receives Level 3 certification from Green Communities Committee

The municipality of Summerland has received accolades for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The community was awarded Level 3 recognition by the province’s Green Communities Committee.

This recognition is given to communities showing a significant corporate or community-wide climate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“As a signatory to the Climate Action Charter, you have demonstrated your commitment to work with the Province of British Columbia and the UBCM to take action on climate change and to reduce GHG emissions in your community and through corporate operations,” a letter from the Green Communities Committee states. “Your leadership and commitment continues to be essential to ensuring the achievement of our collective climate action goals.”

To acknowledge the climate initiatives, the committee has given the municipality a climate action logo which reads, “BC Climate Action Community 2018 — Climate Leader.”

There are a total of four levels of climate action recognition given by the committee. The highest is Level 4, which is given to communities which achieve climate neutrality.

