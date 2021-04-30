The property tax bill for a typical home in Summerland will increase by $23.37 in 2021. At the April 26 Summerland council meeting, the tax rate was adopted. The increase is 1.65 per cent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The property tax bill for a typical home in Summerland will increase by $23.37 in 2021. At the April 26 Summerland council meeting, the tax rate was adopted. The increase is 1.65 per cent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland residents can expect a $23 property tax hike for 2021

Council approved increasing property taxes by 1.65 per cent for 2021

Summerland residents can expect to see their property taxes go up by an average of $23.37.

At the council meeting on April 26, council gave first three readings and adoption to its 2021 tax rates bylaw. The tax rates bylaw must be adopted prior to May 15.

Property taxes will rise by 1.65 per cent this year and the property tax increase has been applied to all classes of property in the community.

Residential properties will contribute 87.3 per cent of the municipal tax level while businesses will contribute 9.2 per cent. The remaining 3.5 per cent will come from all industrial, not-for-profit and farm properties.

For an average residential property in Summerland, with an assessed value of $592,123, the tax increase will add $23.37 to the tax bill.

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to rise by 1.65%

READ ALSO: Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

The breakdown between residential, business and other properties is similar to the 2020 figures.

This increase is slightly higher than the $22.07 figure originally presented at a public open house on the budget because of B.C. Assessment’s processes, David Svetlichny, director of finance, said in a report to council.

For an average business, assessed at $310,683, the tax increase will add $34.32 over the previous year.

Property taxes are due on July 2, the first Friday of July. After this date, a 10 per cent penalty will be added to all unpaid amounts, including homeowner grants that have not been claimed.

For 2021, the province has taken over the administration of the homeowner grant program online at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/home-owner-grant. While the eligibility criteria have not changed, the grant application must be done directly to the province, using the province’s online system.

Those who do not have a computer or would prefer to apply over the phone can call 1-888-355-2700.

Summerland’s budget for 2021 is $47,101,174. Of this amount, $10,068,973 comes from property taxes, $2,271,700 comes from parcel taxes, $20,838,846 comes from fees and changes and $13,921,655 comes from other sources.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

CPR Engine 8000 in 1931. Photo by C.R. Macdonald. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 6842)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past from April 29

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

The barcode of a banana (4011) is the same at Save-On-Foods in Revelstoke as it is in a grocery store in Germany and South Africa. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: The numbers on the fruit

Did you know the code for fruits and vegetables at grocery stores are the same worldwide?

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well-being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

The property tax bill for a typical home in Summerland will increase by $23.37 in 2021. At the April 26 Summerland council meeting, the new tax rate was adopted. The increase is 1.65 per cent. (File photo)
Summerland residents can expect a $23 property tax hike for 2021

Council approved increasing property taxes by 1.65 per cent for 2021

North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 25-year-old Mathew Miles of Sicamous who was last seen in Vernon April 29, 2021. (RCMP)
Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

RCMP seek information on missing 25-year-old Mathew Miles

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ravin Dugas is wanted by Vernon police and is believed to be in the North Okanagan area. (RCMP)
Wanted man sought by Vernon police

RCMP turns to public for help locating 27-year-old man

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Most Read