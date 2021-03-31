Tables are set up along the side of The Beanery Cafe in Summerland. Because of the latest COVID-19 restrictions, indoor dining is not permitted at present. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Summerland restaurants, pizzarias, coffee shops and pubs have made adjustments to cope with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

On March 29, the British Columbia provincial government announced restrictions in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions began March 29 at midnight and extend three weeks to April 19. Pubs and restaurants must halt indoor dining, although takeout, delivery and patio dining are not affected. In addition, in-person religious services are cancelled, as are indoor adult group fitness activities.

READ ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

READ ALSO: Penticton restaurants reeling under new restrictions

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the new restrictions.

“Our family would like to thank all our customers for supporting us during these difficult times,” a statement from the restaurant reads. “We have decided to close for the next few weeks to prepare our patio for a beautiful spring and summer. We are expecting new furnishings and this will give us a chance to set up a fabulous outdoor area. We have always focused on in-house dining and feel opening the kitchen just for take out will cost us more than closing.”

Other restaurants in Summerland are offering take-out or patio service. These include Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub, Second Home Cafe and Grill and Country Cafe. Granny’s Cafe is open Thursdays only until after the restrictions are lifted. Customers can order takeout or dine on the patio.

The Beanery Cafe is open for takeout and limited patio service, while True Grain has not offered patio service since the first COVID-19 restrictions began in March, 2020.

Takeout and delivery are available from Yaki’s Pizza and Subs, Murray’s Pizza and Pasta and Prima Pizza and Chicken.

Specialty restaurants, such as Just Delicious Japanese Bistro, Beijing Restaurant and Happy House Chinese Restaurant, are all for takeout.

Subway is open for takeout only, while Tim Hortons, Dairy Queen and A&W are offering takeout and drive-through service.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, urges residents to support restaurants during this time by ordering takeout or delivery, or by buying a gift certificate.

“These businesses have been here for the community,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires
Next story
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Just Posted

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning local businesses that con artists have been using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers into returning extra currency Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (KMR Photography/Flickr)
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Police have received several reports of people using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the latest COVID-19 restrictions. However, other restaurants in the community are offering takeout, delivery and patio dining options. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The popular Penticton Elvis Festival is cancelled again this June again. (File photo)
Penticton Elvis Festival cancelled

“It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment we can’t host our Festival again this year”

Crews from the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments were called to a report of an electrical fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31. Everybody associated with the home was safely outside. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Crews respond to Okanagan electrical fire

Home in Coldstream reported fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Most Read