Two of the skeletons in Heather Pescada’s back yard use a tape measure to ensure they are following a safe physical distance. (Contributed) Although the skeletons are staying at home, they and the Pescada family are still able to enjoy a cup of coffee. (Contributed)

Summerland skeletons carry COVID-19 messages

Heather Pescada’s skeletons, normally displayed at Halloween, are appearing on Facebook and Instagram

The skeletons are out of the closet.

Over the past week, Heather Pescada has brought her Halloween skeleton display, the Peskelly family, out to her back yard. She has been photographing the skeletons in various poses and has posted the images to Facebook and Instagram.

“The Peskelly family felt some unease with their friends with skin and woke up. They are quite worried about the situation and couldn’t go back to sleep so they will be self isolating with the family,” one of the Facebook posts reads. “Please do the same everyone, don’t go out unless you need groceries or have a job that is an essential service. Stay safe and healthy.”

READ ALSO: Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

READ ALSO: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the skeletons have been self-isolating in the yard. In one picture, they are enjoying coffee. In another, they are playing a board game.

“What I’m doing, they’re doing,” Pescada said.

The skeletons have also been following the directives set out during the pandemic. They do not leave the house and they have been practicing social distancing and cleanliness habits.

In one picture, a skeleton is peeking out of a closet. In another, two skeletons are using a tape measure to ensure they are observing a proper physical distance from each other.

What’s next for the skeletons?

“I think I might start learning Portuguese — and they will too,” Pescada said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19 in Canada update: Meat plant worker tests positive; 1 million file for EI
Next story
‘There isn’t consistency:’ COVID-19 response varies for children in care

Just Posted

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Living with faith

Bea Buhler is a pillar of strength at the Alliance Church

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Summerland skeletons carry COVID-19 messages

Heather Pescada’s skeletons, normally displayed at Halloween, are appearing on Facebook and Instagram

First responders continue to rally in support of health care workers in Kelowna

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters for the second night in a row

Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms

Just make sure to wash your hands as you would after touching any surface or object

Most Read