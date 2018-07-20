Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

A fundraising event to benefit the Summerland Rodeo Grounds has been cancelled because of the wildfires burning in the area.

On Thursday evening, organizers of the Summerland Stomp decided to cancel their event.

Gwen Shaw, one of the organizers, said the decision was made since wildfires are affecting the community.

There are two active wildfires near Summerland.

The nearby Mount Conkle fire is at 90 hectares and at present it is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded and 60 per cent hose lined.

The Mount Eneas fire south of Peachland is classified as out of control and an expanded evacuation order is in place for the vicinity of the fire.

The Summerland Stomp, which had been scheduled for Saturday evening, was a fundraising initiative for the rodeo grounds. It included Live music featuring Appaloosa, dancing, two-step lessons and a 50/50 draw.

This year was to be the fifth year of the Summerland Stomp. Funding from the annual event goes to improvements at the grounds.

Shaw said the improvements include a paved area at the back of the clubhouse, improvements to the stables and more.

Those who have purchased tickets can return them for a refund.

