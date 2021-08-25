A Summerland store clerk was injured in an incident that eventually led police to arrest two Penticton men. File photo

A Summerland store clerk was injured in an incident that eventually led police to arrest two Penticton men. File photo

Summerland store clerk injured by car as alleged shoplifters flee parking lot

RCMP arrested two men at a Penticton home and also seized several firearms and illegal drugs

Two Penticton men face numerous charges after a Summerland store clerk was struck by a car.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at about 10 a.m.

According to Summerland RCMP, the suspects allegedly left Nesters, on Victoria Road North in the 13,000 block, with merchandise that was not paid for.

The clerk approached a parked car to prevent the men from leaving, according to Penticton Cst. James Grandy.

“One of the men driving the vehicle drove forward into the employee, causing him injury before immediately departing,” said Grandy.

Following the incident, officers were led to a residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton.

“Officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved,” said Grandy. “Additionally, several firearms suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home.”

Both accused are in their early thirties and are to appear in BC Provincial Court in Penticton, on Oct. 13.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

Related: RCMP make early morning arrest of alleged Summerland arsonist

Related: Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
Central Okanagan White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees invited to public info session
Next story
Missing Okanagan lizard found safely

Just Posted

Crews pouring substructure concrete in the expansion of the highway. (BC Ministry of Transportation)
A look behind the scenes at the highway expansion between Revelstoke and Alberta

Columbia Gardens’ un-renovated buildings. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Home improvement: An update on BC Housing’s projects in Revelstoke

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)
Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin

Revelstoke’s COVID vaccine clinics took place at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke