Summerland thrift store now closed

Concerns about COVID-19 prompt decision to close doors and refuse donations

Because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store has closed its doors.

The decision took effect on March 17.

The thrift store, on Victoria Road North, raises between $450,000 and $500,000 a year, most of which is contributed to health-related causes in Summerland and the South Okanagan.

Wess Campbell, president of the Summerland Health Care Auxilibary, said concerns for the safety of the staff prompted the decision.

“Most of our volunteers are well past retirement age,” he said. “They’re the ones most at risk.”

In addition, the store is often crowded when it is open and would exceed the limit of 50 people.

“It would be hard to control the number of people coming into the store,” Campbell said.

Staff and volunteers will still come in to check on the building. However, the donation bins have been locked and donations are not being accepted at this time.

