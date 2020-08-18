Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

The electric vehicle charging station at Ross Street Plaza saw 250 visits in 2018. (File photo)

Summerland residents and visitors will be able to plug in their electric cars at charging stations coming online across the popular Okanagan tourist town starting this fall, Natural Resources Canada announced Monday, Aug. 17.

The project is being funded by the federal and B.C. governments to the tune of over half a million dollars, and is designed to the eliminate carbon emissions nationwide by mid-century.

“This is how we get to net zero by 2050,” explained federal Natural Resources Minister, Seamus O’Regan. The ministry’s $380,000 investment is being matched by a $150,000 contribution by Victoria as part of B.C.’s bid to see electric car sales in the province completely replace the sale of gas-burning vehicles by 2040.

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said the initiative comes after her office finalized a comprehensive strategy to bring down local emissions earlier this year.

The funding will go toward 22 charging stations, including one at Summerland’s tourist office, which Natural Resources Canada says will be ready in October.

