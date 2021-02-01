Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Structure of chamber’s annual community awards will be changed for this year

Summerland’s annual business and community awards will be happening once again this year, but the details about the awards are not yet known.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber, said they are looking at a new model for this year’s awards, involving the community voting for the business nominees.

This model has been used in other communities and has also been used in some past years in Summerland. However, last year’s award recipients were selected by panels who held interviews with the finalists.

In the past, awards have been presented in 12 business-related categories. In addition, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence is given to a business or nonprofit organization with an ongoing commitment to the community. The awards also include the Summerland Leadership Award, the Arts and Culture Award and the Citizen of the Year Award.

Summerland has held community awards presentations since 1938.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber presented the awards in a video montage format. The awards had been scheduled for early May, but the video presentation was not held until June.

