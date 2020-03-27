Summerland to open call centre

Service in Penticton will provide information on COVID-19 pandemic in Summerland

The municipality of Summerland is opening a cal centre to handle inquiries related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre is scheduled to open Monday, March 30 at noon to handle inquiries related to the impact of municipal services and programs.

It is set up within the City of Penticton’s Emergency Operation Centre in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Summerland staff will be available to answer questions or to direct residents to the appropriate municipal department or personnel.

Many municipal and recreational facilities in Summerland have closed their doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To assist during these unprecedented times, we will be working alongside the City of Penticton to have district staff members answer calls from our Summerland residents,” said Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer.

“The benefit of working together is that we will be able to ensure consistent communications around provincial and federal messaging, and also provide answers and direction for Summerland resident’s specific questions.”

The centre will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The telephone number is 250-490-2510.

In addition, the municipality will communicate through the website at summerland.ca, the Facebook page at facebook.com/SummerlandBC and on Twitter at twitter.com/SummerlandBC.

