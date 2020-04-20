Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. The municipality is looking at ways to provide some relief for utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Summerland residents will get a break on their utility rates during the COVID-19 pandemic as the municipality is providing some relief with payments.

Council has supported a 25 per cent rate reduction to commercial, municipal and residential water rates for July and August, and a 25 per cent reduction in agricultural and domestic second service rates for this year.

The reductions will provide relief during peak months for water use in the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland utility rates to increase

READ ALSO: Summerland planning asset management work

Municipal staff are also working with FortisBC and the B.C. Municipal Electrical Utilities to look for ways to reduce electrical rates in Summerland.

“Council is committed to supporting the needs of the community during this public health emergency,” mayor Toni Boot said. “The budget changes approved by council support investments from the provincial and federal governments. Our hope is that they provide some relief for those in need, while ensuring the district can maintain an acceptable level of service for our residents and businesses.”

She added that the choice to reduce utility rates is a way of making the cuts as equitable as possible.

“Everyone is impacted by utility bills,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say
Next story
COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

Just Posted

Revelstoke library celebrates 100 years

When it first opened it had roughly 600 books

Contract awarded for $5 million traffic circle, construction to begin soon

The City of Revelstoke has hired Kamloops-based Eagle Rock Construction

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

A life enforcing the law

Revelstoke RCMP Const. Kate Montgomery said she became an officer to help people. (Contributed)

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Shuswap community makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

Municipality of Summerland responds to financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Most Read