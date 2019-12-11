(Pixabay.com)

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Utility rates in Summerland are about to increase.

At the municipal council meeting on Dec. 9, council gave first three readings to bylaws to raise water, sewer and electrical rates in the community.

Under the bylaws, water rates will rise by five per cent, sewer rates will increase by 3.5 per cent and electrical rates will increase by 4.4 per cent.

READ ALSO: Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates

READ ALSO: Summerland utility rates to increase

The increases mean property owners can expect to pay an average of $147.31 more for their utilities next year, assuming their consumption remains unchanged.

Water rates are expected to account for $37.63 of the increase. Sewer rates are expected to rise by $13.81. Electrical rates are expected to increase by $95.87 a year.

The residential rate changes also include the removal of the residential tiered billing system, which will be harmonized into one rate effective Jan. 1, 2020.

In a report to council, David Svetlichny, director of finance for the municipality, said it is importance to increase the community’s capital reserves.

The reserve levels for Dec. 31, 2019 are estimated at $6.8 million, but the replacement cost of all utility infrastructure is $364.6 million.

“Although strides have been made over the years to increase utility reserves, significant investment is still needed in order to support the long-term needs of the community,” he said.

While water and sewer budgets did not require operational increases, Summerland’s electrical utility required a 0.9 per cent operational increase, since Fortis is increasing its rates by one per cent.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after closure east of Golden

The highway was closed overnight

Parks Canada on the way to completing $122 million in infrastructure projects

Upgrades in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Park have been in progress for five years

Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Due to rocks on highway

Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Most Read