Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

After seven years at the same pay rates, volunteer firefighters in Summerland will get a pay raise.

At the council meeting on May 27, council approved a new pay scale for its volunteer firefighters, increasing the pay for incident calls and for training sessions.

The new policy replaces an earlier policy from 2012.

The changes increase the pay for firefighters, depending on their ranks and the tasks they are performing.

Under the new policy, incident rates range from $16 to $20 an hour for incident calls, a $1 increase over the earlier rtes.

Training pay rates range from $22 to $32 for a training session of 2.5 to four hours. If the training session exceeds four hours, firefighters are compensated $12 an hour, up from $10 an hour.

The rate for part-time employees increased from $17 to $18, while the standby rate for auxiliary firefighters performing after-hours standby duties remains unchanged at $3.13 an hour.

The rate for auxiliary firefighters attending court duty on behalf of the fire department increases from $17 to $18.

