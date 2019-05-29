Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

After seven years at the same pay rates, volunteer firefighters in Summerland will get a pay raise.

At the council meeting on May 27, council approved a new pay scale for its volunteer firefighters, increasing the pay for incident calls and for training sessions.

The new policy replaces an earlier policy from 2012.

READ ALSO: Summerland building destroyed by fire

READ ALSO: Regional fire departments lack support

The changes increase the pay for firefighters, depending on their ranks and the tasks they are performing.

Under the new policy, incident rates range from $16 to $20 an hour for incident calls, a $1 increase over the earlier rtes.

Training pay rates range from $22 to $32 for a training session of 2.5 to four hours. If the training session exceeds four hours, firefighters are compensated $12 an hour, up from $10 an hour.

The rate for part-time employees increased from $17 to $18, while the standby rate for auxiliary firefighters performing after-hours standby duties remains unchanged at $3.13 an hour.

The rate for auxiliary firefighters attending court duty on behalf of the fire department increases from $17 to $18.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert
Next story
Summerland council considers land use at proposed solar site

Just Posted

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

A peak at the newest climbing development near Revelstoke

Echo Bay is 15 minutes south of Revelstoke off Highway 23

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

Revelstokian sets up mini tent city to raise awareness of housing issues

Residents were encouraged to share their stories and their ideas for solutions

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Most Read