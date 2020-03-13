(Stock image)

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

The Summerland After Hours Clinic has revised its hours and is now closed on Fridays.

The new clinic hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The facility is at the Rosedale Medical Clinic, 200-13009 Rosedale Ave.

The only changes at present are the Friday closures, but officials say due to ongoing physician shortages, the clinic may need to close on specific dates in the future.

If this happens, a notice will be posted at the clinic one month in advance.

Patients needing same-day assistance when the Summerland After Hours Clinic is closed are advised to call their family physician office to see if it’s possible to book a fit-in appointment. If this is not possible, please visit Penticton’s walk-in centres.

The Penticton facilities are the Apple Plaza Walk In Clinic, 1848 Main St., Penticton, 250-493-5228 and Peach City Medical, 2111 Main St., Penticton, 250-276-5050.

For emergency health concerns, please visit the Penticton Regional Hospital emergency department.

“While this closure is due to ongoing physician shortages, we sincerely regret the inconvenience to Summerland residents requiring walk-in services,” a statement from the clinic reads. “As physicians, we are committed to working with our community to find solutions to local health care delivery.”

Health

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

