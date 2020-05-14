A new water storage reservoir is to be constructed in Crofton. (File photo)

Summerland water rates reduced

Changes mean estimated $441,000 in reduced revenues for 2020

The municipality of Summerland has adopted its amended water rates bylaw, which incorporates rate reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bylaw was adopted at the council meeting on Monday evening.

It extends the 10 per cent utility billing discount until the end of this year.

In the past, the discount for agricultural irrigation payments was in effect until Aug. 31.

The bylaw also provides a 25 per cent rate reduction to commercial, municipal and residential rates for July and August and a 25 per cent reduction in agricultural and domestic service rates, not including tiered rates, for 2020.

These changes are expected to result in $441,000 in reduced revenues for the year.

Extending the 10 per cent discount is expected to add $113,100.

The reduction in agricultural and second service water rates will reduce revenues by $155,300.

The reduction in residential rates for July and August is expected to reduce revenues by $161,400, while the reduction in commercial and municipal rates is expected to reduce revenues by another $11,200.

The first three readings of the bylaw were passed earlier this spring.

Water

