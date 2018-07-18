Summerland wildfire grows to 50 hectares

More than 40 firefighters are on scene of the wildfire near Mount Conkle, just outside of Summerland.

Last night’s lightning-sparked wildfire near Summerland has grown to 50 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Mount Conkle wildfire is now a wildfire of note.

As of 2:20 p.m., the wildfire near Shingle Creek Road, eight kilometres southwest of Summerland, is being battled by 42 personnel, three helicopters, heavy equipment and air tankers.

The BC Wildfire Service states that while the Mount Conkle fire is highly visible in the region, no structures are considered threatened at this time.

The wildfire service says this is not an interface fire. A statement from the District of Summerland today says the fire does not pose a risk to the community, but it is being monitored closely.

The Environment Canada weather forecast calls for winds becoming northwest at 20 kilometres an hour this afternoon, and the municipality says the winds could present a challenge for those fighting the fire.

